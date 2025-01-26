National Executive Council of COMOG Congratulates Muslim Ministers on Their Appointment

Nairobi: The National Executive Council of the Coalition of Muslim Organisations Ghana (COMOG) has congratulated Muslims appointed to various ministerial positions by President John Dramani Mahama. It expressed optimism that with dedication, expertise, and effective leadership they would add value to Islam and to Ghana as a whole.

According to Ghana News Agency, a statement signed by Hajj Abdel-Manan Abdel-Rahman, COMOG President, conveyed a message of support and encouragement to the appointees. The statement wished for Allah's guidance and blessings as the ministers undertake their responsibilities to serve the nation.

The Council's statement also included prayers for the ministers' tenure to be marked by wisdom, justice, and compassion, hoping they would continue to inspire and bring pride to the Muslim community and the nation.

The National Executive Council expressed its unwavering support for the success of the appointees, acknowledging the significant responsibilities associated with their roles. It committed to assisting them in excelling in their duties, wishing for Allah's strength, wisdom, and courage to guide them.

The Council further expressed hope that the leadership roles assumed by the ministers would positively impact society and lead to remarkable achievements.