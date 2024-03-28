The newest edition of the world’s premier business awards will celebrate technology-related achievements worldwide

Now Open for Nominations: The First Edition of the Stevie® Awards for Technology Excellence The newest edition of the world’s premier business awards will celebrate technology-related achievements worldwide including Green and Clean Technology, Financial Technology, Artificial Intelligence., and many others.

FAIRFAX, Va., March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Stevie® Awards, organizers of the world’s premier business awards, have opened a ninth international competition: the Stevie® Awards for Technology Excellence. This new Stevie Awards program celebrates the remarkable accomplishments of individuals, teams, and organizations shaping the future of technology across all industry sectors.

Individuals and organizations worldwide are eligible to enter – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. The program will recognize the world’s best technology professionals, organizations, achievements, products, and services since the beginning of 2022.

The early-bird entry deadline, with reduced entry fees, is May 2. The entry deadline is May 30, but late entries will be accepted through June 28 with payment of a late fee. Entry details are available at www.StevieAwards.com/tech .

Michael Gallagher, Founder and Executive Chairman of the Stevie Awards, expressed enthusiasm about this significant Stevie Awards milestone, “We are thrilled to announce the opening of our latest Stevie Awards competition, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. As we celebrate 22 years since the inception of the first Stevie Awards competition in 2002, this launch fulfills a long-awaited vision. With categories distinct from our existing programs, this competition provides a unique opportunity for startups, small businesses, corporations, and forward-thinking individuals to spotlight their technological accomplishments on a prestigious, global stage.”

The program features more than 250 categories across 20 technology-industry groupings, with a broader set of categories for Information Technology. Category groupings include:

Each year, Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations from organizations of all types and sizes in more than 70 nations. Past Stevie Award winners include Cisco Systems, Inc., DP DHL, EY Global Services Limited, HCLTech, IBM Corporation, LLYC, Proctor & Gamble, Samsung, Toyota, Verizon, Viettel Group, and many others.

Juries featuring more than 100 executives worldwide will determine the Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners. Winners will be publicly announced on August 7 and celebrated at a joint awards gala with the ninth annual Stevie® Awards for Great Employers on September 16 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel, New York City.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the newest Stevie Awards program, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive over 12,000 entries annually from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

Contact:

Nina Moore

+1 (703) 547-8389

Nina@StevieAwards.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/ NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ 91ea8fc2-fd10-4e4b-ac13- 67f99083a926

