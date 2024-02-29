NWR announces 60 per cent discount on accommodation for March

WINDHOEK: Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) has announced an Independence special offering a 60 per cent discount on all its accommodation locations for the month of March. The special is aimed at encouraging Namibians to explore the beauty of their own country by providing significant discounts on accommodation at all Namibia Wildlife Resorts locations, NWR spokesperson Nelson Ashipala said in a press release on Wednesday. He noted that the programme addresses Namibians' concerns about the high cost of recreational travel within the country. 'Starting 01 March, all lodges under NWR's management will be discounted by 60 per cent, making it easier for locals to experience the diverse landscapes and unique wildlife that Namibia has to offer,' Ashipala said. He further said while the special is open to all travellers, NWR hopes to see a strong uptake particularly from locals. As part of the special, popular lodges such as Khorixas Camp in Damara Land will be available for as little as N.dollars 220 per night, inclusive of breakfast. However, Ashipala clarified that seasonal camps such as the Miles along the coastline are not part of the discounted offer. The Independence Special will run throughout the month of March. Source: The Namibia Press Agency