Three people killed and two seriously injured in road accident in Kasserine

Kasserine: Three people, two men and a woman, died on Sunday in a road accident on the road linking the town of Kasserine to Tlabet (Feriana delegation), said regional health director of Kasserine, Abdelghani Chaabani. Two other people injured in the accident were taken to Badreddine Aloui regional hospital in Kasserine, Chaabani told TAP, adding that they are in critical condition. According to preliminary reports, the accident occurred when a light car carrying 5 people skidded off the national road number 38. Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse