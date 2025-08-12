OneGhana Movement Mourns Ministers and Others Lost in Helicopter Crash

Accra: The OneGhana Movement has expressed profound grief over the tragic helicopter crash on Wednesday, August 6, that claimed the lives of eight Ghanaians, including two Ministers of State, Dr. Omane Boamah, Minister for Defence, and Dr. Murtala Mohammed, Environment Minister.

According to Ghana News Agency, the civic movement extended its deepest condolences to the bereaved families, colleagues, and the entire nation, describing the incident as a devastating blow to Ghana’s leadership and public service. The movement honoured the memory and legacy of the late ministers and other victims aboard the helicopter, praising their commitment to national development and their active roles in the fight against illegal mining, known locally as ‘galamsey’.

The movement expressed that the loss is felt deeply not just within the immediate circles of the ministers but across the entire country. Both ministers had been supportive of the work at the OneGhana Movement, particularly through the Ghana Coalition Against Galamsey. Dr. Omane Boamah, the statement noted, was a staunch supporter of the Movement’s anti-galamsey initiatives and served as a special guest of honour during a recent Republic Day Public Lecture organized in collaboration with the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College.

The statement conveyed heartbreak over the tragic occurrence but emphasized hope that their service to the country would continue to inspire many. The movement hopes the ministers’ fight against galamsey, which led to the loss of their lives, shall not be in vain.

The OneGhana Movement called on the government to extend support to the bereaved families and proposed the creation of a government-funded group life insurance policy to safeguard the dependents of public officials. They stressed the importance of protecting the families of those who elect to serve the country.

Additionally, the OneGhana Movement called for a full and transparent investigation into the cause of the helicopter crash and urged an urgent review of national aviation safety protocols to prevent similar tragedies in the future. The statement encouraged all Ghanaians to come together in support, compassion, and strength, reaffirming shared values and hope for a peaceful, prosperous nation.