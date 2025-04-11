Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo III Advocates for AI Utilization to Boost Ghana’s Economy

Accra: Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo III, the Paramount Chief of Akuapem, has urged stakeholders across various economic sectors to harness the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to enhance the well-being of citizens. He emphasized this during an AI Conference in Accra, organized by Rethink Africa with support from MTN Ghana, Academic City, and MEST Africa.

According to Ghana News Agency, the Chief highlighted the transformative potential of AI, particularly in education, where AI-driven platforms could offer personalized learning experiences that adapt to individual learning paces and styles, thereby improving educational outcomes. He described AI as a significant catalyst for change, encouraging widespread adoption for sustained growth.

In healthcare, he pointed out that AI's ability to analyze extensive data sets could lead to early diagnosis and improved treatment recommendations, resulting in better patient outcomes and improved access to quality care. In agriculture, AI technologies facilitate precision farming, enabling informed decision-making to enhance yield sustainability. In the financial sector, AI algorithms streamline transactions and bolster fraud detection, contributing to economic growth and stability.

Oseadeeyo Akuffo III also stressed the potential of AI to empower traditional authorities by providing data-driven insights that enhance decision-making and governance capabilities. This, he noted, could strengthen their roles in community development and improve their effectiveness in addressing local issues.

He emphasized the importance of ethical implementation while exploring AI's possibilities, advocating for policies that ensure inclusivity and protect citizens. He urged responsible AI practices to ensure that the technological revolution benefits everyone.

Mr. John Ofori, President of Rethink Africa, highlighted the advancements made by Kenya and Rwanda in the AI sector and encouraged Ghana to follow suit. He urged the youth to leverage social media effectively, cautioning that many jobs could be displaced by AI in the next two years.

Mr. Richard Densu, Manager of Customer Enablement at MTN Ghana, highlighted MTN's efforts in expanding internet access, with over 200,000 fibre broadband connections installed in homes to facilitate services. Despite progress, he noted that a significant portion of Africans, especially in rural areas, still lack internet connectivity.