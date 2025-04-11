Rwanda’s Journey from Ethnic Cleansing to a Triumph of Unity

Beijing: A photographic exhibition commemorating the 31st anniversary of the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda, known as Kwibuka 31, was held in Beijing, China. The solemn event, featuring video documentaries and survivor testimonies, highlighted the horrors of the genocide fueled by hatred and misleading ideology. It also showcased Rwanda's determination, led by President Paul Kagame, to overcome the devastation.

According to Ghana News Agency, the exhibition remembered the victims, more than one million children, women, and men murdered in just 100 days, most of them Tutsi, along with moderate Hutu and others who opposed the genocide. Dr. Changhee Lee, UN Resident Coordinator in China, paid tribute to the courage and resilience of the survivors. He emphasized that every act of remembrance defies the perpetrators' intent to erase people's history.

Dr. Lee stressed that the genocide was a deliberate act, urging education for future generations to prevent such atrocities. He warned that society is not immune to such danger and highlighted the importance of teaching new generations about the events in Rwanda in 1994.

The genocide, which took place from April 7 to July 15, 1994, was reportedly executed by extremist Hutu officers using military forces, with support from civilians, police, and government institutions. The Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF) ended the genocide in July 1994 after capturing Kigali. The International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda (ICTR) was established in Arusha, Tanzania, to prosecute high-profile perpetrators, while domestic and community-based courts handled cases from 2005 to 2012.

Rwanda has since made progress in reconciliation, healing, and justice. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres remarked on Rwanda's journey towards reconciliation, healing, and justice since the genocide, while acknowledging the period as a reminder that no society is immune from hate and horror.

President Xi Jinping commended Rwanda's resilience and rapid economic growth, stating China's readiness to support Rwanda in forming a suitable development partnership. Rwanda now operates as an independent, sovereign, democratic, social, and secular republic, fostering peaceful co-existence, governance, and socio-economic development.

The World Bank reported Rwanda's economy grew by 9.7 percent in the first half of 2024, with GDP expected to maintain momentum in 2025-2026 due to tourism recovery, construction projects, and manufacturing activities. During the exhibition, Mr. James Kimonyo, Rwandan Ambassador to China, highlighted Rwanda's history before colonization, noting its role in dividing the people and leading to the genocide. He urged the global community to draw lessons and prevent recurrence.

The event, themed 'Remember - Unite - Renew,' included a candle-lighting ceremony and gathered officials from the Chinese government, diplomats, international organizations, and the Rwandan community in China.