Over 8,000 Students Gain Admission into Takoradi Technical University

Takoradi: The Takoradi Technical University has welcomed 8,933 students into the University community to pursue various programmes. The University received a total of 10,717 applications for the academic year and 8,933 students were successfully enrolled comprising 5,982 males, making 67 percent and 2,946 females constituting 33 percent.

According to Ghana News Agency, Reverend Professor John Frank Eshun, the Vice Chancellor of the University, stated that 60 percent of the admissions were into TVET related programmes, demonstrating TTU's strong commitment to fulfilling its mandate. He advised the new students that TTU was not only a place of learning but also one of growth and innovation.

He reminded the students to uphold the values of integrity, respect, and excellence and to respect authority. The TTU is committed to providing a conducive environment for academic excellence and global exposure. While acknowledging that there may be challenges, he assured students that they have the support of their peers, faculty, and staff.

Reverend Professor Eshun encouraged the students to work hard, develop critical thinking skills, and focus on opportunities for personal growth and development. He emphasized the importance of utilizing the available resources such as the E-library, general library, workshops, laboratories, incubation hubs, and a career development office to enrich their experience at the university.

The University has a zero-tolerance policy on sexual harassment and is committed to fostering a culture of respect, dignity, and inclusion. Students are urged to report any sexual harassment issues through the designated hotlines for the main and BU campuses.

He also advised students to balance their studies with positive social activities and to be mindful of their associations, warning against vices such as drug abuse, alcoholism, promiscuity, and occultism. He cautioned students to avoid swimming at the beach for safety reasons and to be security conscious, especially around the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolis.