Paediatric Society of Ghana Plans to Train Healthcare Practitioners in AI

Accra: The Paediatric Society of Ghana is set to enhance paediatric care nationwide by launching a capacity-building training program focused on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and advancements in child healthcare. The initiative aims to equip healthcare professionals with the necessary skills to effectively incorporate AI and telemedicine into their practices.

According to Ghana News Agency, Dr. Hilda Mantebea Boye, President of the Paediatric Society of Ghana (PSG), highlighted the significance of continuous learning and adaptability in the rapidly evolving medical field during the pre-conference of the Annual General Scientific Meeting (AGSM) 2025. The event gathered over 250 participants, both in-person and virtual, including paediatricians, medical doctors, nurses, lab professionals, and dietitians, demonstrating a multidisciplinary approach to addressing paediatric healthcare challenges in Ghana.

The comprehensive programme featured multiple tracks, covering essential areas such as adolescent health, malaria, AI and telemedicine, point-of-care ultrasound training, and research. The AGSM 2025 provides a crucial platform for uniting diverse stakeholders in the mission to achieve Universal Health Coverage for children throughout Ghana.

The conference also marked the launch of the Adolescent Health Programme, a new PSG initiative aimed at enhancing healthcare services for adolescents across Ghana. This initiative will focus on building the capacity of healthcare workers in districts nationwide, with support from partner organizations.

Dr. Boye underscored the importance of regular knowledge updates for healthcare professionals to ensure optimal patient care. She noted that the training sessions are designed to provide practical skills and knowledge applicable to daily work practices. Additionally, Dr. Boye attributed the progress in paediatric treatment to the growing number of paediatricians in Ghana, stressing the need for improved care for newborns, older children, and adolescents.

The PSG President emphasized the Society's commitment to leveraging technology to improve healthcare delivery, citing the inclusion of AI and telemedicine in the conference agenda as a prime example. She highlighted the transformative potential of telemedicine in bridging geographical gaps in healthcare access, allowing specialists in Accra to consult on complex cases in remote areas like Koforidua and Tamale, thereby expanding access to specialized care for children across the country.