PM meets with Japanese State Minister for Foreign Affairs

Tunisia seeks stronger ties with Japan, Prime Minister Najla Bouden said as she met Friday with Japanese State Minister for Foreign Affairs YAMADA Kenji. This is possible through the implementation of priority projects, she further said. It is also highly important to increase investments, particularly as Tunisia is gearing up for an international investment conference next September, she was cited as saying in a Prime Ministry press release. The Premier laid emphasis on the importance of further promoting relations, especially in the runup to the visit of Japanese PM at the invitation of President Kais Saied. YAMADA Kenji praised Tunisia for the successful conduct of the 8th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 8) in 2022 as well as the recommendations of the joint commission.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse