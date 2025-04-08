Police Investigate Alleged Murder of Woman in Kokoase

Twifo Praso: The Central North Regional Police Command is investigating the alleged murder of a female adult at Kokoase, a suburb of Twifo Praso in the Central Region.

According to Ghana News Agency, preliminary investigations revealed that the woman, identified as Tahiru Zenabu, was discovered dead in her room. Her body was found with a cloth tied around her neck, and there were blood stains on her hands.

Items recovered from the scene included a super glue container, a torn condom package, and an apple. The body of the deceased has been transported to the Twifo Praso Hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

The police brief indicated that investigations are ongoing to identify and apprehend the individuals responsible for this crime to ensure they are brought to justice.