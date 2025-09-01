Police Urge Teshie Residents to Obey Court Order on Homowo

Teshie: The Ghana Police Service has urged the elders and residents of Teshie to comply with a court order restraining them from holding outdoor events related to the Homowo Festival.

According to Ghana News Agency, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Emmanuel Baah, Kpeshie Divisional Commander, emphasized the importance of complying with the directive in the interest of public peace and safety during a meeting with various youth groups.

He explained that the decision to seek a court injunction followed extensive consultations by the Municipal Security Council (MUSEC) with chiefs, elders, and other key stakeholders. ACP Baah noted that the chief, clan heads, and all relevant parties have been duly served with the restraining order, and called on the youth to respect the terms set by the court.