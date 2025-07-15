Police Vow Swift Action Over Ablekuma North Rerun Violence

Accra: The Accra Regional Police Command has assured swift action following reports of violence and assault during Friday’s parliamentary rerun in Ablekuma North Constituency.

According to Ghana News Agency, preliminary police accounts indicated brief disruptions at some polling stations amid an otherwise peaceful electoral process.

In a statement, Superintendent Juliana Obeng, Head of Public Affairs, said officers responded promptly to restore calm and allow voting to continue without further incident.

‘The Regional Command is taking steps to identify perpetrators, and anyone found to have engaged in acts of violence, intimidation, or breach of the peace will be arrested and taken through the due process of law,’ the statement noted.

Police urged members of the public with relevant information to support investigations by contacting emergency numbers 18555 or 191.