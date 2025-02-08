President Mahama Poised to Address Social Protection Vulnerabilities: Gender Minister

Accra: Mrs Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, has emphasized that President John Dramani Mahama is committed to implementing proactive strategies to tackle social protection issues and significantly reduce vulnerabilities. According to Ghana News Agency, the Minister conveyed this message during a meeting in Accra, highlighting the government's dedication to enhancing programmes aimed at alleviating the challenges faced by ordinary Ghanaians. The meeting, which included various Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), focused on gender, children, and social protection issues, aiming to strengthen stakeholder relationships with the Ministry. The Minister pointed out that the National School Feeding Programme (NSFP) is one of the key initiatives that the President aims to improve and expand. The goal is not only to provide meals but to ensure they are nutritious, addressing broader nutritional challenges. Mrs Momo Lartey mentioned that decentralising the programme to boo st enrolment and fulfill its core objectives is part of the ministry's plans to ensure the programme's efficacy and value for money. She commended the CSOs for their longstanding support and cooperation, urging them to continue supporting the ministry to achieve its goals for the benefit of all Ghanaians. Critical issues discussed during the meeting included the implementation of the Affirmative Action and Gender Equity Act, child protection, the Domestic Violence Fund, and resource mobilisation. Among the notable participants were Dr Angela Dwamena-Aboagye of the Ark Foundation, Dr Charity Binka, the Ghana Chapter President of the African Women Leaders Network (AWLN), Mrs Hamida Harrison of Abantu for Development and convenor of the Women's Manifesto Coalition, and Mrs Joana Opare, an eminent member of the National Peace Council, among others.