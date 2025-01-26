President Mahama Visits Ghana’s Renovated Chancery in Nairobi

Nairobi: President John Dramani Mahama on Sunday visited Ghana's Chancery in Nairobi, Kenya. The President was received and conducted around the facility by Mr. Damptey Bediako Asare, Ghana's High Commissioner to Kenya, with concurrent accreditation to Burundi, Rwanda, Tanzania, and Uganda.

According to Ghana News Agency, the visit is part of the President's participation in the special meeting of the African Union's (AU) Heads of State and Governments in Nairobi, which opens on Monday, January 27. President Mahama is the first President to visit the Mission after its renovation. The property was originally acquired by Ghana's first President, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, where the first Chancery building was constructed.

The Chancery was closed down in 1980, but in 2008, the Government of Ghana returned to the property and began reconstruction as the old structure had deteriorated. A new residence for the Head of Mission was constructed, and the Chancery had a few existing structures re-modernized, where staff of the High Commission moved between May and April 2024.

Mr. Asare expressed gratitude to President Mahama for honoring their invitation to tour the newly built facility. The President expressed joy at the new facility and thanked the staff for their dedication to duty. President Mahama was accompanied by Mr. Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Acting Spokesman to the President, and Mr. Stanisluv Xoese Dogbe, the Deputy Chief of Staff in charge of Operations at the Presidency.