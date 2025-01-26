CDD Boss Extends Gratitude to President Mahama for Appointment

Accra: Professor Henry Kwasi Prempeh, Executive Director of the Ghana Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), has expressed gratitude to President John Dramani Mahama for appointing him as Chairman of the Constitutional Review Committee.

According to Ghana News Agency, Prof Prempeh issued a statement acknowledging the President's decision to appoint him, a non-NDC member and critic of the previous administration, as a significant step towards advancing the constitutional reform agenda. He praised President Mahama's commitment to governance reform, reflected in both his appointment and the committee's composition.

Prof Prempeh highlighted the importance of the appointment as an opportunity to contribute to national development. He recounted his last interaction with President Mahama during the 2019 Zimbabwe elections, where they served as election observers.

Prof Prempeh learned about his appointment and the President's intentions from Attorney-General Dr Dominic Ayine. He expressed humility and gratitude for the trust placed in him, pledging to prioritize the country's interests in the constitutional reform project.

He clarified that his new role does not affect his position at CDD, describing the appointment as a responsibility rather than a reward. He urged people to focus on more important issues, dismissing any speculation or rumors.