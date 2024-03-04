Presidential Awards: Artcom Academy student grabs top spot in VoltaNDF member appears in court for allegedly raping minor at Grootfontein

Accra: Master Theodore Akuamoah, a past student of Artcom Academy, a private school in the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta Region, has received this year's Presidential Independence Day Awards for excellent academic performance. Master Akuamoah, who is currently a first-year student at Mawuli Senior High School in Ho, received the recognition in Accra on Friday, March 1, 2024, together with 45 other students who excelled in the 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE). President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in an address during the event, congratulated the award recipients. He said education must not be a privilege but a fundamental right and that all must reflect on the crucial role of education 'because the success of the youth depends on a solid educational foundation.' Mr Georgios Badaro, Managing Director of Nestlé Ghana Limited, reiterated his firm belief that the move to award students would also inspire others to reach higher heights. The awards ceremony, which was held at the A ccra International Conference Centre, was attended by ministers of state, members of the diplomatic corps, traditional leaders, heads of departments and agencies, parents of awardees, teachers as well as other students. It was in collaboration between Nestlé Ghana Limited and the Ministry of Education as part of their commitment to boosting academic excellence at the basic level. The students, including those visually impaired and hearing impaired were selected from public and private schools across the country. Master Theodore Akuamoah Mr Mawuko Noah, Proprietor of Artcom Academy, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that for his school to be among the ten selected private schools across the country, was as result of hard work by the school's management body as well as the entire teaching staff. He said the school, since its establishment in 2003 and with a current pupil's population of over 700, also grabbed a similar student award in 2017. Each student received a laptop, a plaque, Nestlé souvenirs, and o ne year supply of Nestlé products as well as a signed certificate by the President of the Republic of Ghana. The students also engaged in exciting activities including a tour of the Nestlé factory in Tema, a visit to the Jubilee House, the Ministry of Education, and an air-experience at the Air Force Base in Burma Camp prior to the official awards event. The 67th Independence Anniversary is on the theme: 'Our Democracy, Our Pride.' Since its inception in 1993, the President's Independence Day Awards, continues to reward excellence in academic performance. Source: Ghana News Agency OTJIWARONGO: A member of the Namibian Defence Force (NDF) at Grootfontein has appeared in court on charges of rape and assault through threatening after he allegedly raped a 15-year-old girl. The 42-year-old Martin Hangula made his first court appearance before magistrate Boniface Konga and was denied bail when he appeared in court last week. Hangula was accompanied by his private lawyer, Bernard Tjatjara who represented him, while prosecutor Wendy Nkando appeared for the State. Nkando strongly objected to the granting of bail to the accused, citing the seriousness of the matter as well as the fact that police investigations are in the initial stages. She told the court that Hangula, who is also a businessman at Grootfontein, might interfere and jeopardise the police investigations if he is to be released on bail at this stage. Nkando added that the 15-year-old girl is a minor who is in Grade 10 at Grootfontein. She said the girl is highly vulnerable and could be persuaded by the accused to withdraw the c ase once he is out on bail. Hangula allegedly raped the girl at his flat last month. He reportedly threatened her and told her to not tell anyone or report the matter to the police, or he would shoot her. Hangula was arrested at Grootfontein last Wednesday and his case was postponed to 23 April 2024 to allow for police investigations. He however on Monday through his lawyer applied for a bail hearing on the matter. He is remanded in police custody at the Grootfontein Police Station holding cells. Source: The Namibia Press Agency