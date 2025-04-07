Prestea Sankofa Gold Ltd MD Committed to Growth of Company

Sekondi: Alhaji Ishaq Dauda, the new Managing Director (MD) of Prestea Sankofa Gold Limited, has pledged his commitment to implement measures that will ensure the organization thrives and contributes to sustainable growth. He stated that since taking office, he has been actively working to resolve existing issues to enhance administrative and operational effectiveness and improve efficiency. According to Ghana News Agency, Alhaji Dauda made these remarks during a courtesy call on Mr. Joseph Nelson, the Western Regional Minister, at his office in Sekondi. The meeting served as a formal introduction of Alhaji Dauda as the new MD of Prestea Sankofa Gold Limited, and to seek the Minister's support for the company's growth. Alhaji Dauda mentioned, "When we assumed office, there were some issues regarding the plant that was shut down, and some salary arrears of staff, but we are taking appropriate steps to resolve them." He expressed his vision to transform the company into a thriving entity that would create emp loyment opportunities and contribute to national development. "My vision and focus are to make Prestea Sankofa Gold Limited a better place than we came to meet, and I am determined to ensure that we achieve this aim," he added. The Western Regional Minister congratulated Alhaji Dauda on his appointment and urged him to perform his duties with determination and hard work. Mr. Nelson expressed confidence in Alhaji Dauda's ability to address the company's current challenges, stating, "I am confident that you are going to bring some freshness to the company, and turn things around for growth." Mr. Nelson also assured his unwavering support for the MD in implementing strategies to ensure the company's growth, benefiting both the local community and the country. Alhaji Dauda was accompanied by senior management staff, including Mr. John Baptist Bartie, Geological Mining and Exploration Manager, Mr. Francis Adarkwa Yiadom, Health Safety and Environment Manager, Mr. Samuel Ayamba, Head of Human Resource, and Mr. Pe ter Kofi Ewoniah, Public Relations Officer.