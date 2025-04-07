Military Restores Calm at Yamfo Following Violent Youth Uproar

Yamfo: Armed military personnel moved in on Friday to restore calm at Yamfo in the Tano North Municipality of the Ahafo Region. The intervention came after security operatives were compelled to fire intermittent warning shots to disperse irate youth who had besieged the Yamfo police station.

According to Ghana News Agency, the disturbance erupted in the mining town when angry youth attempted to set the police station ablaze. This escalation was mitigated by the timely arrival of the military. By 1600 hours, calm had returned to Yamfo, although military personnel remained stationed in the area.

Residents informed the Ghana News Agency that the unrest began when local police conducted a raid on an Indian hemp smoking and peddling joint, resulting in the arrest and alleged beating of a young suspect. The suspect subsequently passed away at the Yamfo Health Center, which incited the youth to mobilize and confront the police.

A resident, Adams Ibrahim, who works as a lotto agent, confirmed the sequence of events leading to the youth's anger. Health workers at the Yamfo Health Center declined to provide comments on the incident.

At the time of reporting, the Ghana News Agency learned that the military had relocated the police personnel on duty from the Yamfo Police Station to prevent further escalation.