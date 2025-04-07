STAR Ghana Funds Second Phase of Cashew Advocacy Project in Bono Region

Sunyani: The Cashew Watch Ghana (CWG), a civil society organisation, has secured a GHC500,000 grant from the STAR Ghana Foundation for the implementation of the second phase of a cashew sector advocacy project in the Bono Region. The CWG is a national coalition comprising civil society organizations, farmer groups, media, and private sector actors dedicated to promoting accountability, advocacy, and improved livelihoods for cashew farmers across Ghana.

According to Ghana News Agency, Mr Raphael Godlove Ahenu, the National Coordinator of the CWG, stated that the execution of the 'Amplifying the Voices of Cashew Farmers' project aims to boost cashew production and ensure the rights and voices of smallholder cashew farmers in the region. The project will be implemented in cashew-producing districts including Jaman North, Jaman South, Banda, and Tain. It seeks to enhance farmer engagement in policy dialogue and strengthen grassroots advocacy.

The project is set to promote transparency and accountability within the cashew value chain. Mr Ahenu, who is also the founder and CEO of the Global Media Foundation (GloMeF), expressed enthusiasm for the continued efforts supported by STAR Ghana Foundation. GloMeF, an NGO, focuses on using a rights-based approach, social and behavior change communication, research, and evidence-based advocacy to facilitate inclusive development interventions for youth, women, children, and other vulnerable groups.

Mr Ahenu emphasized that the grant will enable the expansion of CWG's reach, empowering more cashew farmers, especially women and youth, to strengthen their voices in sector governance. The project will include community sensitization and farmer education forums, capacity-building workshops on policy advocacy, radio talk shows, media engagements, and monitoring and documentation of cashew-related policies and practices.

He noted that more than 1,000 smallholder farmers are expected to directly benefit, with an estimated 5,000 people indirectly reached through various awareness and advocacy campaigns. The STAR Ghana Foundation's commitment to enabling citizens to act for sustainable and equitable development is reflected in their support of Cashew Watch Ghana. This aligns with their vision of an active and engaged civil society contributing to inclusive and accountable governance.

Mr Ahenu explained that the grant signifies STAR Ghana Foundation's ongoing partnership with civil society organizations to drive citizen-led transformation and amplify the voice and influence of marginalized communities. The CWG remains dedicated to ensuring that cashew farmers are included in national agricultural policy discussions and that their concerns are addressed in the transformation of the nation's tree crop sector.