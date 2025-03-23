Prices of Foodstuffs Remain Stable in Ho Market, Except for Yam and Plantain

Accra: Prices of foodstuffs remained stable in the Ho market, except for yam and plantain, according to a survey conducted by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Saturday, March 22, 2025. A woman, known only as Auntie Yaa, informed the GNA that the prices of foodstuffs were consistent with what they were on the last market day.

According to Ghana News Agency, vegetables are now abundant in the market, a situation attributed to unexpected rains that began in early February. The survey revealed current prices for a variety of produce: a quarter paint gallon of tomatoes is sold between GHC50.00 and GHC70.00, depending on size, while onions of the same measurement are priced at GHC60.00. Dried pepper is being sold for GHC95.00, kpakpo shito for GHC140.00, okro for GHC70.00, and garden eggs for GHC80.00.

Madam Peace Adzimahe, a vegetable seller, expressed optimism that vegetable prices would decrease in the coming days due to the rains. Four big tubers of cassava are sold at GHC20.00, while four small tubers are available for GHC10.00. A bottle of palm oil is priced at GHC20.00, with a gallon costing GHC130.00. A Kuffour gallon of cooking oil ranges from GHC700.00 to GHC750.00, depending on the brand.

Other pricing insights include an 'olonka' of gari at GHC20.00 and an olonka of beans at GHC40.00. A 50-kilogram bag of rice is priced between GHC700.00 and GHC1100.00, depending on the brand, with a 50Kg bag of Millicent sold for GHC1000.00. Additionally, a 50kg bag of sugar is available for GHC750.00.

Fish prices were also noted, with three big sizes of tilapia sold at GHC200.00, three medium sizes at GHC100.00, and four small sizes at GHC50.00. Plantain was scarce, with five small fingers of apem sold for GHC40.00 and a bunch costing between GHC150.00 and GHC250.00. A tuber of yam is priced between GHC40.00 and GHC70.00, contingent on size.

Madam Martha Damesi, a yam seller, explained that the increasing cost of yam in the market is due to rising farm gate prices, noting that 100 small tubers of yam are purchased at GHC1,200.00 at the farm gate.