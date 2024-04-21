Prof Jobson Mitchual inducted as 5th VC of UEW

Prof Stephen Jobson Mitchual, has been officially inducted into office as the 5th Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW). The ceremony held at Jophus Anamuah-Mensah Conference Centre at the North Campus, of the University in Winneba, was capped off in grand style as convocation, deans, senior and junior members, governing members of the University, Sister Universities VCs, members of the university community and others celebrated the new VC's investiture. Prof Mitchual's appointment took effect on Monday, October 1, 2023, succeeding Prof Mawutor Avoke, whose tenure of office expired on Saturday, September 30, 2023. Until his appointment as the fifth VC of UEW, Prof Mitchual with over two decades of academic and administrative expertise in higher education space, was the Ag. Prof-Vice-Chancellor and Ag. Dean of the School of Graduate Studies at the Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skill Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED). He is an illustrious figure in the fie ld of Wood Science and Technology, known for his ground-breaking research, unwavering commitment to education, and contributions to sustainable wood processing and safety practices which had earned him his place as a luminary in academia. He holds a PhD in Wood Science and Technology obtained from Kwame Nkrumah University (KNUST), in 2014; MSc in Wood Technology and Management awarded by KNUST in 2005 and BSc Agriculture Engineering obtained from KNUST in 1993. Prof Mitchual is at forefront of pioneering researcher in Wood Science and Technology, studies on wood processing, wood preservation, sawmill safety and development of innovative wood-based materials. Currently, he is an external assessor for several institutions that run programmes in wood science and technology, a member of the society of wood science and Technology USA and American Association for precision Engineering USA, Ghana Science Association. His legacy as a scholar, mentor, advocate, and community leader continues to shape the future of wood science and technology as well as the educational space, leaving an indelible mark on both Academia and the Wood Industry. Neenyi Ghartey VII, Chancellor of UEW and the Paramount Chief of Effutu Traditional Area, invested Prof Mitchual as the 5th Vice-Chancellor of the University. Rev John Ntim Fordjour, Deputy Minister for Education graced the occasion. Also in attendance were Nana Ofori Ansah I, Chairman of the UEW Council, Ag Registrar Mrs Wilhelmina Tete-Mensah who assisted Chancellor Neenyi Ghartey to enthrone Prof Mitchual. Rev Dr Stephen Yenusom Wengam, of the Assemblies of God Church, Ghana, led Prof Mitchual to answer and testify his faith in the presence of the gathering and made declarations touching his calling. The VC declared that he was determined to carry out his responsibility faithfully, seeking the welfare of those who worked under him, to ensure that the academic work and moral education will be lifted higher than its present standard, so that students who came out of the univers ity will be patriotic citizens. The Officiating Minister later presented the VC to the gathering who accepted him by a standing ovation and also pledged to support him in the execution of his work. Prof Mitchual addressing the gathering, thanked the Almighty God for how far he had brought him, thanked President Akufo-Addo, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, Minister of Education, the Chancellor, Chairman of the Governing Council, Member of Parliament for Effutu and the Majority Leader of Ghana Parliament Mr Afenyo-Markin and all who contributed towards his investiture and induction. He assured to work with all and sundry towards the battement and the growth of the University. Rev Ntim Fodjour, on behalf of President Akufo-Addo and Dr Adutwum, congratulated Prof Mitchual for his official investiture and induction into office. He called for all hands to be on deck, saying they were looking forward for an era where there will be combine through rich expertise and forces to work for prosperous future and the transformatio n awaiting the university. 'It is our expectation that the leadership of the university will continue to embrace all hands to forge ahead for a better future… where stability becomes the order of the day,' he added. Source: Ghana News Agency