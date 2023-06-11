General

‘Prophet’ accused of deaths of two women denied bail

The self-proclaimed prophet Andrew Mberema Hausiku, 45, accused of the deaths of two women after allegedly giving them a concoction at Kandjara village in the Kavango East Region, made his first court appearance on Friday.

The concoction was allegedly meant to “rid the women of evil spirits and remove bad luck”.

Two other women who also consumed the drink are currently admitted at the Nyangana District Hospital receiving medical attention.

Hausiku appeared at the Rundu Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Sonia Sampofu, who denied him bail due to the seriousness of the case and public interest.

His charges were changed from culpable homicide by other means to two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Hausiku is also facing one count of contravention of the Witchcraft Suppression Proclamation.

The case was postponed to 25 August 2023 for further investigation.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency

