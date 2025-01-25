PURC Requests Timeline from GWL Over Water Crisis in Krobo Area

Krobo Area: The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has directed Ghana Water Limited (GWL) to provide a timeline within five days for resolving the ongoing water crisis affecting the Krobo area. This situation has led to increasing unrest among residents.

According to Ghana News Agency, this directive follows a joint petition from two youth groups, Kloma Gbi and Kloma Hengme, submitted to the regulatory body. A letter from Ms. Kesewaa Apenteng-Addo, the Regional Manager of the Commission, also requires GWL to outline the steps taken and planned to address the issue.

In response, a team from the Commission visited the affected communities to assess the situation firsthand. They held discussions with residents, assembly members, opinion leaders, and representatives of the two petitioning groups to gather more information and prevent potential community unrest.

The youth groups had earlier petitioned PURC on January 14, 2025, to pressure GWL into restoring potable water flow to several communities, including Sawer in the Yilo Krobo Municipality, and Atua, Kodjonya, and Odumase South in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality. These areas have been without treated water for over six months due to damaged underground pipes caused by road construction work on the Somanya-Odumase-Kpong route.

Residents expressed frustration over what they perceive as an indifferent attitude from GWL and the construction company, General Construction and Development Limited, prompting the petition. Mr. Henking A. Adjase-Kodjo, Director of Communications for Kloma Gbi, praised PURC for their attention to the matter and expressed hope for a swift resolution.

Similarly, Dr. Eric Tamatey Lawer, General Secretary for Kloma Hengme, commended PURC and urged them to investigate the longstanding issue of inadequate water supply in the Krobo area beyond the recent disruptions. He emphasized the need for equitable water distribution to the Krobo region and neighboring towns.