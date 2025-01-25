Plan International Ghana Enhances Learning Environment with Furniture Donation to West Mamprusi Schools

West Mamprusi: Plan International Ghana, a Non-Governmental Organisation, has made a significant contribution to education in the West Mamprusi Municipality by donating furniture to 10 basic schools. The initiative aims to enhance the teaching and learning environment at the pre-school level.

According to Ghana News Agency, the donation consisted of 176 round tables and 704 chairs, ensuring that pre-school children can sit comfortably in class. The beneficiary schools include Diani Presby Kindergarten, Tinguri Pope John RC KG 'A', Tinguri Pope John RC KG 'B', Zanguwa M/A KG, Gbani RC KG, Minima M/A KG, Boayini M/A KG, Guabliga RC KG, Manga M/A KG, and Saadugu RC KG.

Mr. Kamaldeen Iddrisu Yazeed, the Northern Regional Programme Coordinator for Plan International Ghana, led the distribution of the furniture. He was accompanied by officials from the West Mamprusi Municipal Directorate of Education. Mr. Yazeed explained that the donation was aimed at addressing the challenges faced by pre-school learners due to inadequate age-appropriate furniture, which previously required children to use dual desks that were uncomfortable for their age.

He highlighted that Plan International Ghana had allocated part of its financial year 2025 budget for procuring suitable furniture to mitigate these issues. Mr. Yazeed also encouraged the schools to maintain the furniture to ensure its longevity and called on the government to increase funding for the pre-school sector to further support quality education.

Mr. Zakari Abumbe, the Public Relations Officer for the West Mamprusi Municipal Directorate of Education, expressed gratitude towards Plan International Ghana for their support, acknowledging the organisation's dedication to improving education quality in the region.