  • December 3, 2023
Queen Kamati of Swapo Party Elected as Windhoek’s New Mayor

Windhoek, Namibia - Swapo party member Queen Kamati has been elected as the new Mayor of the City of Windhoek (CoW). The election took place on Friday in the capital for the office bearers of the 2023/24 term.

According to Namibian Press Agency (NAMPA), During the election, presided over by Windhoek district court magistrate Jurina/Hoxobes, Kamati was chosen to lead the city. She is joined by former city mayor Joseph Uapingene from the National Unity Democratic Organisation (Nudo), who will serve as deputy mayor.

The management committee saw the election of three councillors from the Swapo party: Fransina Kahungu, Sam Nujoma, and Austin Kwenani. Two additional members of the committee are yet to be elected due to the absence of further nominations. The next election for these positions is scheduled for January 18, 2024.

