Rejuvenated Kotoko defeats Legon Cities in Kumasi

Two goals from Steve Dese Mukwala and Mohammed Yussif Nurudeen were all Asante Kotoko needed to secure their second successive win over Legon Cities since their meeting with the Life Patron over poor run of results. The pride of Asanteman had gone seven matches without a win, prompting Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to summon a crunch meeting with the playing body and technical team to discuss possible solutions to the problem. Since that crucial meeting, the team has not lost a match, winning two at the Baba Yara Stadium and drawing one on the road. Legon Cities was their latest casualty at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday when they defeated the Accra-based club by two unanswered goals to climb to 9th position on the league table. The Porcupines started on a flying note and almost stole the lead after two minutes when Mukwala was released by Baya Yahaya, but the slippery striker sent the ball into the waiting hands of goalkeeper Kwame Aziz. The Ugandan sprinted towards the vital area five minutes later after recei ving a similar pass, but his pass meant for a colleague in the box was intercepted by a defender of Legon Cities. Asante Kotoko continued to probe for the opener, delivering long balls to the final third but Mukwala who was their target man was mostly caught in offside traps of the visitors. He would however make amends on the 32nd minute when he converted from the spot after Yahaya was fouled in the box. With their noses in front, Kotoko's performance dropped a bit compared to their display before the half hour mark as they allowed Legon Cities to dictate the pace for some time. They almost pulled parity on the stroke of half time when Albert Yeboah's thunderous strike from a free kick hit the woodwork. That effort turned out to be the last major incident of the half as referee Jacob Aduntera brought proceedings to an end. Kotoko doubled their lead three minutes into the second half when defender Nurudeen capitalised on a goal-mouth melee following a corner kick. As expected, the visitors lifted their performance and fought back with passion determined not to leave Kumasi without a point. As they raced against time to make an impact, Coach Paa Kwasi Fabian made three quick substitutions with the intention of strengthening his attack which had been wasteful the few times they went close. Their involvement brought some sense of urgency in their play but it was not enough to break the Kotoko defence which was determined to protect their two-goal lead. The Porcupines held on to secure all three points to maintain their unbeaten run since their engagement with the life. Source: Ghana News Agency