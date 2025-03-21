Rev Pinkrah Encourages Christians to Reflect on Jesus’ Sacrifices During Easter

Adenta: Reverend Moses Kwame Obeng Pinkrah, the Second Vice Chairman of the Ghana National Council, Great Commission Church International (GCCI), has urged Christians to use the Easter season to reflect on the sacrifices of Jesus. He emphasized that Easter provides an opportunity for Christians to contemplate the crucifixion, death, burial, and resurrection of Jesus for the salvation of mankind.

According to Ghana News Agency, Rev Pinkrah made these remarks during his homily on the third day of the 34th Pre-Missions Meeting of Ministers of the GCCI Ghana, held at Adenta, near Accra. The week-long event, themed 'Structuring the Culture of GCCI for Soul Winning', is attended by all ministers of the church. Rev Pinkrah advised Christians to value Easter by actively participating in their respective Churches' Easter Conventions.

He further announced that the 2025 Easter Convention of the GCCI will be held at the local level from Thursday, April 17th, 2025, to Sunday, April 20th, 2025, across the nation. This local-level convention is intended to prepare all local assemblies adequately for the 2026 Regional Convention of the Church. Rev Pinkrah also appealed to all pastors and elders to sensitize their congregations to participate fully in the conventions.