Road Safety Authority Condemns Unauthorised Billboards on Road Medians

Accra: Mr. Abraham Amaliba, the Acting Director-General of the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), has condemned the unauthorised placement of billboards on road medians, highlighting them as significant hazards to pedestrians and road users. He explained that these billboards obstruct pedestrians' view of oncoming vehicles, thereby increasing the risk of accidents, especially when crossing roads.

According to Ghana News Agency, Mr. Amaliba's remarks came after a TikTok video by Ms. Diana Abrafi, a shop owner, went viral. The video drew attention to the dangers posed by billboards mounted on a curved median at East Airport, heading towards the underbridge at East Legon, Accra. The area is under the jurisdiction of the Ledzokuku Municipal Assembly.

Ms. Abrafi's video prompted the NRSA to inspect the site on Friday. Mr. Amaliba addressed the media, stating, "We invited you here to assess the situation. A concerned citizen brought this issue to our attention, showing that these billboards pose a danger to road users, especially pedestrians. The video clearly illustrates how obstructive these billboards are."

He confirmed that the concerns raised in the video were valid, noting that the height and arrangement of the billboards obstruct pedestrians' view of oncoming vehicles, particularly at the road's bend.

The practice of mounting billboards on road medians is becoming increasingly common in Ghana, often resulting in poor placement that obstructs the view of both pedestrians and drivers, particularly on curves. Mr. Amaliba pointed out that municipal assemblies are responsible for granting billboard installation permits and that the NRSA would investigate whether the advertisers obtained the required permits.

"Fortunately, the billboards have contact numbers on them. We will reach out to verify whether they have the required permits. If they do, we will engage the municipal assembly to understand why such an approval was granted despite the safety risks. If they do not have the necessary permits, the billboards must be removed immediately," Mr. Amaliba stated.

He reiterated the NRSA's commitment to proactive measures for promoting road safety, emphasizing that the Authority would not wait for accidents to take action. Mr. Amaliba praised Ms. Abrafi for her patriotic behavior and encouraged citizens to report similar hazards to the appropriate authorities.

"Road safety is a shared responsibility. Citizens must report obstructions or hazards that pose risks to road users," he commented, adding that Ms. Abrafi's video exemplified the importance of public vigilance.

Ms. Abrafi, who owns an agrochemical shop near the affected area, recounted her motivation for making the video. She experienced difficulty crossing the road safely with a customer due to obstructed visibility and noted an incident where her brother's dog was hit by a car under similar circumstances.

She explained, "Three days ago, my brother was crossing the road with our dog when, due to poor visibility, the dog was hit by a car. I realised these billboards had been placed on the median on Monday when I came to work. They are usually erected at night, so I cannot say exactly when they were put up."

Despite attempts to contact the advertisers, Ms. Abrafi faced challenges, as they ignored her concerns when they realized she was not a potential client. She urged Ghanaians to be proactive in reporting safety hazards in their communities.

Beyond addressing this specific issue, the NRSA plans to tackle unauthorised structures on medians nationwide as part of a broader effort to enhance road safety.