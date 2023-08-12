General

Rössing Foundation donates over 5 000 books countrywide

Web DeskComments Off on Rössing Foundation donates over 5 000 books countrywide

The Rössing Foundation has earmarked a total of 5 328 library books to be donated to various school libraries across the county.

This is according to a representative of Rössing Foundation, Lysias Uusiku during the official handover of 200 books at Shaanika Nashilongo Secondary School in the Omusati Region on Friday.

They then proceed to Isak Katali Combined School in the Onesi circuit, were they handed over 150 books to be placed in the school library.

Uusiku indicated that they recently also handed over 200 books to JP Brandt Primary School (PS), Katora PS, 200 to Tutaleni High School in the Erongo Region and 170 to Andimba Toivo ya Toivo SS.

“School libraries are the backbone of our information structure, building a solid foundation for the literacy skills of learners and inculcating a reading culture,” he said.

Uusiku noted that as a foundation, being a key stakeholder in education, they pride themselves on transforming lives through innovation in learning and the value chain.

He then urged the learners to commit their time to making use of the school library, and put reading materials to good use, either for examination or personal growth.

Speaking during the handover, Helena Shikongo, a Grade 7 learner at Isak Katali CS, indicated that they are faced with a huge challenge of communicating in their second language which is English.

“This challenge has a very big negative effect on our academic performance as learners. Thus, the donation by Rössing Foundation came at the right time where we can start reading for self-growth,” she said.

Shikongo stated that the donation towards their school library will really bring them so much goodness in improving their English language skills.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency

Web Desk

Related Articles
General

Tunisia takes part in second ministerial retreat on AfCFTA in Nairobi

Web Desk

Tunisia is taking part in the work of the second ministerial retreat of the Council of Ministers on the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) from May 29 to 31, 2023, in Nairobi, Kenya.This meeting aims to draw up a detailed roadmap to complete…
General

Ghana hosts ECOWAS Inter-Departmental meeting to check illicit maritime activities

Web Desk

Ghana is hosting an inter-departmental meeting of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to dissect the draft Supplementary Act aimed at suppressing illicit maritime activities in the sub-region.Participants at the four-day meeting in A…
General

Repeal of death penalty: CenVI, GH) applauds parliament

Web Desk

The Centre for Victims of Injustice, Ghana (CenVI, GH), non-government organisation, has lauded the Parliament of Ghana for amending the Criminal Act 1960, Act 29 and the Armed Forces Act 1962, Act 105 pertaining to death penalty. ‘It is a moment of p…