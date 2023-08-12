Rössing Foundation donates over 5 000 books countrywide

The Rössing Foundation has earmarked a total of 5 328 library books to be donated to various school libraries across the county.

This is according to a representative of Rössing Foundation, Lysias Uusiku during the official handover of 200 books at Shaanika Nashilongo Secondary School in the Omusati Region on Friday.

They then proceed to Isak Katali Combined School in the Onesi circuit, were they handed over 150 books to be placed in the school library.

Uusiku indicated that they recently also handed over 200 books to JP Brandt Primary School (PS), Katora PS, 200 to Tutaleni High School in the Erongo Region and 170 to Andimba Toivo ya Toivo SS.

“School libraries are the backbone of our information structure, building a solid foundation for the literacy skills of learners and inculcating a reading culture,” he said.

Uusiku noted that as a foundation, being a key stakeholder in education, they pride themselves on transforming lives through innovation in learning and the value chain.

He then urged the learners to commit their time to making use of the school library, and put reading materials to good use, either for examination or personal growth.

Speaking during the handover, Helena Shikongo, a Grade 7 learner at Isak Katali CS, indicated that they are faced with a huge challenge of communicating in their second language which is English.

“This challenge has a very big negative effect on our academic performance as learners. Thus, the donation by Rössing Foundation came at the right time where we can start reading for self-growth,” she said.

Shikongo stated that the donation towards their school library will really bring them so much goodness in improving their English language skills.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency