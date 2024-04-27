Saied affims Tunisia’s willingness to further scale up cultural cooperation with Italy

Tunis: President Kais Saied on Saturday received in Carthage Italy's Minister of Culture Gennaro Sangiuliano. Saied affirmed during the meeting, Tunisia's willingness to launch joint initiatives to further scale up cultural cooperation between Tunisia and Italy in the future, such as establishing a Tunisian cultural centre in Italy, fostering partnerships between cultural institutions and structures in the two countries, encouraging scientific research and technological applications in the cultural field, and exchanging students and researchers in all specialties. Saied commended the long-standing civilisational relations binding Tunisia and Italy, underlining that the bilateral relations are broader and more comprehensive than traditional approaches. Besides, he underlined the need to make good use of the two countries' cultural heritage and draw inspiration from the shared history to foster relations between the Tunisian and Italian peoples, recalling in this regard "the successive waves of Italians to T unisia, especially since the 18th century," according to a Presidency of the Republic press release. The Head of State indicated that Italy's presence as a guest of honour at the 38th edition of the Tunis International Book Fair (held April 19-28, 2024) testifies to the deep-rooted ties of friendship and cooperation and opens up promising prospects for partnership in the cultural sector. Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse