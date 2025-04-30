Songor Impasse Resolution Requires Tolerance and Patience, Says Minerals Commission

Sege: Mr. Samuel K. Afoakwa, a Human Resource and Community Relation Officer at the Minerals Commission, has emphasized that the ongoing operational issues in the Songor Lagoon can be effectively addressed through tolerance and patience among all stakeholders involved.

According to Ghana News Agency, Mr. Afoakwa expressed concern over the ongoing impasse between residents along the lagoon and Electrochem Ghana Limited (EGL), a private entity engaged in commercial salt production. This situation, he noted, is a significant worry for the Minerals Commission. Speaking at the Songor Harmony Forum held in Sege, he acknowledged the grievances raised by certain stakeholders against the operations of EGL and highlighted the need for cautious handling of these issues.

Mr. Afoakwa remarked that the Ada Songor Lagoon Association (ASLA) had criticized the commission for allegedly ignoring their petitions following the gazetting of the Songor Lagoon lease to EGL. He emphasized the importance of the commission's Community Relations Department, which could have been utilized by the parties to address their concerns after the 21-day notification period of the gazette expired. This department serves as a vital link between the company and the community.

He urged opposition groups to collaborate with other stakeholders to promote peace and stability, assuring that the commission is committed to supporting both the company and community members. "There is hope when both parties agree to resolve the issue amicably," he concluded.