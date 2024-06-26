Spirituality will not deliver Ghana from its economic woes – GAWU

Mr. Edward Kareweh, the General Secretary of the General Agriculture Workers Union (GAWU), has asked Ghanaians to strive towards strengthening the economy rather than praying for God's intervention. Mr. Kareweh told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview that, to revive the economy, there was a need to revamp institutions and ensure that they were efficient, effective, and strategic towards economic growth and development. 'Things that are for spirits are there; we overburden God with things that are not right; that's why we are here; many things are not of spiritual motive; you don't pray for people to change; you teach me how to change,' he stated. He further said that issues like illegal mining, corruption, and a poor economy must be dealt with at the human level rather than hiding behind religiosity, adding that prayer was not enough to deal with galamsey issues in the country. He said religion played a critical role in creating values in the day-to-day lives of people, creating an ethical framew ork, fostering a sense of community, and fostering morality, which must not be taken for granted. The GAWU General Secretary added that it must also not be a reason for entertaining people's bad attitude towards developing the country. He mentioned that it was important for workers in Ghana to position their attitudes positively to stimulate economic growth, while those delaying the growth of the country must be brought to book. 'Throughout the Bible, it is things that they feel they cannot do that they pray to God to come to their aid. I've never seen in the Bible where you can see something and you don't do it and sit down and pray to God that God will change it,' he stated. Mr. Kareweh further said that religion was important; however, people must not hide behind religion to destroy the country. Source: Ghana News Agency