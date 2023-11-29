Stock market closes session almost stable (-0.1%)

The stock market closed Wednesday on an almost stable note. The benchmark index fell slightly by 0.01% to 8,568.54 points on a modest volume of TND 2.3 million, according to broker Tunisie Valeurs. TELNET was the best performer. The company's share price rose by 5.6% to TND 6.180, attracting a flow of TND 27,000. Tuninvest shares were among the biggest winners of the session. The Sicar stock rose 4.4% to TND 7.060, on a paltry volume of TND 4,000. CELLCOM was the session's worst performer. The company's shares stumbled by 4.4% to 1.290 dinars in almost no trading. Shares of SOTIPAPIER also performed poorly during the session. On a trading volume of TND 25,000, the paper producer's shares fell by 3.6% to TND 5.300. BNA was the most dynamic stock of the session. The public bank's stock gained 1.72% to TND 8.260, feeding the market with capital of TND 496,000, i.e. 21% of the market flow. Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse