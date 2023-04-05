General

Stop giving credence to IPOB- FG tells Western nations

Comments Off on Stop giving credence to IPOB- FG tells Western nations

The Federal Government has berated some western countries for giving credence to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), a terrorist organisation.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, gave the admonition in Washington DC at an engagements with some media organisations and policy institutes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the minister is in Washington to engage with international media organisations and Think tanks on the just concluded 2023 polls.

“IPOB is a terrorist organisation so declared by the Nigeria Government, yet some western countries harbour them and have been dealing with the illegal body.

“They allow them to raise fund, some allow them to lobby their Congress men and lawmakers and whatever fund they realise they use it to destabilise the country,” the minister said.

Mohammed said it is hypocritical for the western world to claim it is fighting terrorism yet turn around to be supporting a terrorist organisation.

The minister also called on foreign media to stop regurgitating social media fables on the Nigeria’s 2023 elections on their platforms.

He said they should be critical and interrogate the information they get on the social media before reporting them on their platforms.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria

