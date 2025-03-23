Teacher, Nursing Trainees’ Allowances to Be Paid by CAGD, Announces President Mahama

Tamale: President John Mahama on Saturday announced that the government would pay the teacher and nursing trainees' allowances through the Controller and Accountant General's Department (CAGD). He emphasized that this approach would ensure the regular disbursement of allowances to the students, akin to the way CAGD disburses salaries to government workers, thereby eliminating delays in payments.

According to Ghana News Agency, President Mahama made this announcement during a durbar at the Jubilee Park in Tamale as part of his 'Thank You Tour' of the Northern Region, following his victory in the Presidential Elections in December. Earlier, President Mahama visited Ya-Na Abukari II, the Overlord of Dagbon, at the Gbewaa Palace to pay his respects as part of his tour in the region.

The President also highlighted some initiatives outlined in the 2025 Budget Statement and Economic Policy, which includes the allocation of resources to provide free sanitary pads for schoolgirls. This initiative aims to ensure that girls remain in school during their menstrual periods. Additionally, President Mahama assured the completion of the Eastern Corridor Road, which is expected to enhance transportation across the country.

In his address, President Mahama expressed his gratitude to the people of the Northern Region for their overwhelming support of the National Democratic Congress during the Presidential and Parliamentary Elections in December.

Mr. Ali Adolf John, the Northern Regional Minister, took the opportunity to appeal to the President to consider establishing a military barracks in Yendi. This initiative is aimed at addressing the recurrent conflicts experienced along the Eastern Corridor of the country.