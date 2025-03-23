Techire Mining Community Appeals for Nurses and Teachers’ Quarters

Techire: The chiefs and people of Techire, a mining community around the Newmont Ahafo South project in the Tano North Municipality of the Ahafo Region, have appealed to the mining company to provide them with teachers and nursing quarters. Mr. Bernard Kwaku Fosu, the Assembly Member for the Techire Electoral Area, made the appeal, emphasizing the urgency of the matter to sustain the interest of health workers and teachers posted there to stay and serve the people.

According to Ghana News Agency, Mr. Fosu, in an interview at Techire during a community engagement forum on emerging development issues, expressed concern that many teachers and nurses posted to the area often leave due to the lack of accommodation. He warned that the situation, if not addressed immediately, could result in all teachers and nurses leaving the area, which would impede the quality of healthcare provision and education growth and development.

In another interview, Mr. Peter Boakye, a resident farmer, called for transparency and accountability on mining royalties paid to the community and urged the mine to help tackle the poor telecommunication network in the area. He highlighted that the community is cut off from mobile money and other online transactions due to a bad network, seeking support to resolve the issue.

Mr. Eric Owusu, another farmer, appealed to the mine to provide relevant employable skill training to the youth and engage them to work at the mine, addressing the high youth unemployment problem in the area.