Tunisian tennis player Ons Jabeur (6th in the world rankings) has advanced to the third round of the Wimbledon tournament (Grand Slam) after defeating Chinese Zhuoxuan Bai (191st), on Friday, in straight sets (6-1, 6-1) in the second round of the tournament.

In the first round, Ons Jabeur defeated Polish Magdalena Freçh (68th) in two sets (6-3, 6-3) on Tuesday.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse