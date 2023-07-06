Education Literacy

Boukhtir calls for stepping up international efforts to address climate change

Minister for Higher Education and Scientific Research Moncef Boukthir pointed to the importance of international cooperation during his remote participation in works of the XIV International Convention on Environment and Development, held on July 3-7 in Cuba with attendance of environment, science, technology and innovation ministers from the Group of 77 and China

The minister further underlined the need to share ideas in response to the numerous challenges posed by climate change and environmental degradation, reads a ministry press release.

Besides, he underlined the need to step up international initiatives to support the use of science and technology to achieve sustainable development goals.

Boukthir underscored on the occasion, Tunisia's adoption of a new development plan through the 2035 strategy, based on a national scientific research system that represents a pillar of the knowledge economy.

The Tunisian university has has tailored to the training needs of future graduates and researchers in the renewable energy and the environment fields, he pointed out.

Tunisia, which has always called for greater international efforts to deal with emergencies and natural disasters, is highly exposed to climate change are other Southern countries, he said.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse

