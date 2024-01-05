Top Pan-Africanists to speak at ‘The Convention’ 2024 in Ghana

The New Africa Foundation, an entity focused on addressing challenges on the African Continent, is to host 'The Convention' 2024 in Ghana, aimed at igniting the African voices towards meeting the continent's developmental needs. The event is scheduled to take place on January 7 at Independence Square, coinciding with Ghana's Constitution Day. The Foundation is known to extend its services in socio-economic empowerment, youth and women's advocacy, religion, health, education, and humanitarianism, bridging gaps and addressing critical national, continental, and global issues. A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency on Friday by the Foundation noted that the event would encompass different facets of African excellence, including thought leaders and artists, all before an audience. This includes every stratum, community and group that constitutes the country, 'a microcosmic representation of the macrocosmic continent.' At the Accra event, the Foundation, in partnership with Afrokids, would give out 5,00 0 pairs of shoes to the needy as part of the activities of the convention. Participants would get informed, inspired and empowered in the pursuit of Pan-Africanist ideals and the development of the continent. Among the confirmed speakers slated for the maiden Convention is Dr Arikana Chihombori-Quao, a trailblazing leader and Pan-African advocate from Zimbabwe, with a medical background and a commitment to fostering unity among African nations and the diaspora. Her efforts in empowering women, promoting gender equality, and championing education and healthcare initiatives had contributed to a legacy transcending borders. Professor P. L. O. Lumumba, a distinguished African Legal Scholar and passionate advocate for good governance and Pan-Africanism from Kenya, would also speak at the Convention. With a significant tenure as the former Director of the Kenya Anti-Corruption Commission, Prof Lumumba has gained global recognition through compelling speeches dissecting African politics and socio-economic chall enges. He remains a dynamic force in pursuing African unity and development, inspiring the youth and championing justice, the statement said. South Africa's Julius Malema, a dynamic and influential politician, who has captured the hearts of many with his impassioned commitment to social justice and economic equality, would also be present. As the Founder and Leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters since 2013, Malema has led a fervent crusade for the rights of the marginalised and the transformation of South Africa's economic landscape. Peter Obi, a luminary in Nigerian politics with unwavering integrity and exceptional leadership acumen, would be among the speakers to address the gathering. Mr Obi has a background in economics and a successful stint in business and brings a unique blend of financial acuity and social consciousness to the political arena. Serving as the Governor of Anambra State from 2006 to 2014, he has been lauded for his transformative policies, focusing on education, healthcare, and infrastructure. The statement encouraged the public to visit for more information and free registration to attend the convention. Source: Ghana News Agency