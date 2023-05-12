Tunis El Manar University signs two cooperation agreements with two Algerian universities

The Tunis El Manar University signed two cooperation agreements in the fields of higher education, scientific research and innovation with two Algerian universities, namely the Larbi Ben M'hidi University of Oum El Bouaghi and the University of Constantine 3 Salah Boubnider.

The cooperation notably involves support for the co-supervision of master's theses and doctoral dissertations, co-graduation, and the drawing up of programmes to support the mobility of teaching staff, students and administrative staff.

The aim is also to boost the joint organisation of scientific conferences and seminars, to encourage partnership in the field of scientific and educational academic publications and to participate in bilateral calls for tenders to finance joint research projects, to update their priorities, to broaden their fields and to support their financial resources.

The Tunis El Manar University strives, through these two cooperation agreements, to set up an organisational framework for the reception of post-doctoral students in the two countries' scientific research institutions, to support the sharing of experiences through training courses in the research development field, to optimise the use of scientific equipment, and to support bilateral participation in research programmes financed under multilateral cooperation.

The two agreements were signed on the occasion of Tunis El Manar University President's visit to Algeria on May 6-8.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse