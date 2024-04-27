Tunisia attends 50th session of Arab Labour Conference in Iraq

Tunis: Tunisia is taking part in the 50th session of the Arab Labour Conference, held in Iraq from April 27 to May 4, under the chairmanship of the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohamed Shia Al-Sudani, Director-General of the International Labour Organisation, Gilbert Houngbo, the Director-General of the Arab Labour Organisation, Fayez Ali Al-Mutairi, and Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, Ahmed Aboul Gheit. The Tunisian delegation, led by Yassine Azaza, adviser to the Minister of Social Affairs, included Hayet Ben Ismail, President of the General Committee for Labour and Professional Relations, Feryal Ghorab, Director-General of the Office for International Cooperation and External Relations, and the Head of the Directorate General for Planning, Sinan Safi; Hfaiedh Hfaiedh, Deputy General Secretary of the Tunisian General Labour Union for Legal Affairs; and Khalil Ghariani, Member of the Executive Committee of the Tunisian Union of Industry, Commerce and Handicrafts. In his opening remarks, the Direct or-General of the Arab Labour Organisation said that Iraq had succeeded in regaining its international and regional status, in undertaking reconstruction and development and in working to consolidate joint action to establish peace in the region, warning of the impact of the technological revolution on the world of work. He highlighted the unbearable suffering inflicted on the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, describing the Zionist aggression as barbaric and a crime against all humanity. Speaking on behalf of Minister of Social Affairs, Malek Ezzahi, Yassine Azaza stressed that the crimes committed against the Palestinian brothers have exceeded all limits and called for an end to this war of annihilation. He reiterated Tunisia's absolute support for Palestine's accession to the UN and its firm condemnation of all those who oppose this accession. He said that the choice by the Director-General of the Arab Labour Organisation of the theme "The Future of Human Resources in the Era of the Technological R evolution" as the subject of his report reflected the interest in the challenges facing human resources in Arab countries in the face of accelerating technological progress. Indeed, the future of human resources is closely linked to the technological revolution and, to some extent, to artificial intelligence and technological transformations, as well as to the need to adapt to technological transformations in order to keep pace with remote work and digital platforms in the economy and to guarantee workers' rights, he said. In this context, he stressed that the digital transition project is a priority in Tunisia because of its role in the development of the national economy and the establishment of the knowledge society and digital sovereignty. In this regard, he pointed out that Tunisia's national digital transformation strategy aims to strengthen the country's position in the use of modern technologies, such as 5G and artificial intelligence, and to create a favourable environment for emerging companies i n the field of future technologies. Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse