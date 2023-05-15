Tunisia-Egypt: Irregular migration and fight against terrorism discussed

Irregular migration and the fight against terrorism in the Mediterranean region were at the centre of a meeting, on Monday, at the Bardo Palace, between Parliament Speaker Brahim Bouderbala and Egypt's Ambassador to Tunisia, Iheb Fahmi.

The two parties highlighted the convergence of views between Tunisia and Egypt on various current issues, stressing the importance of intensifying consultation between the two countries on these issues and coordinating the positions of the parliaments of both countries, particularly at the level of regional and international parliamentary bodies and organisations, said a statement of the ARP.

Bouderbala highlighted the solidity of the historical relations between the two countries and the dynamism that characterizes them at all levels, insisting on the need to put them at the service of the development of bilateral cooperation in several areas, such as the economy, investments, trade and tourism.

ARP Speaker also highlighted the contribution of parliamentary relations in the enrichment and diversification of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, mentioning the role of parliamentary friendship groups in achieving these objectives.

For his part, the Egyptian ambassador welcomed the solidity of the historical Tunisian-Egyptian relations which are constantly developing, particularly in the cultural field, mentioning the visit made in April 2021, in Egypt, by the President of the Republic, Kais Saied.

This visit, he said, has opened several prospects for cooperation and contributed to the diversification of its fields.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse