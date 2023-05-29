Tunisia takes part in second ministerial retreat on AfCFTA in Nairobi

Tunisia is taking part in the work of the second ministerial retreat of the Council of Ministers on the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) from May 29 to 31, 2023, in Nairobi, Kenya.

This meeting aims to draw up a detailed roadmap to complete the agenda of the AfCFTA Secretariat for the current negotiations and to identify the specific priorities for achieving the slogan: "Accelerating the implementation of the AfCFTA", chosen by the African Union for the year 2023.

Minister of Trade and Export Development, Kalthoum Ben Rejeb, and Director General of Tunisian Customs, Najet Jaouadi, are representing Tunisia at this meeting, says a press release issued on Monday by the Department of Trade.

The second ministerial retreat of the Council of Ministers is an opportunity for the trade ministers of the AfCFTA region to exchange views on several issues, including the blocked files linked to the negotiations on rules of origin.

These include the automotive components sectors, textiles and clothing, and certain issues relating to the investment protocol annexed to the agreement.

Transit trade and the possible drop in customs revenues as a result of the application of the customs cuts mentioned in the agreement will be discussed by the participants on this occasion.

They will also examine the dossier linked to negotiations on the liberalisation of trade in services and basic agricultural products, as well as the role of the African private sector in the implementation of this agreement, the same source said.

