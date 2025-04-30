Two Convicted for Human Trafficking in Ghana

Accra: The Achimota Circuit Court has found two individuals guilty of trafficking two Nigerian women to Ghana and coercing them into prostitution. Jessica Daniel, alias Blessing, a 24-year-old hairdresser, and Kelvin Johnson, known as Alaska, a 30-year-old Bitcoin trader, were convicted on charges of conspiracy to commit a crime and two counts of human trafficking. The court, overseen by Mrs. Akosua Anokyewaa Adjepong, has postponed their sentencing to tomorrow, April 30, 2025, pending the results of a pregnancy test for Jessica, the first accused.

According to Ghana News Agency, the prosecution, led by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Isaac Babayi, stated that the complainant, Chief Calistus Elozipuwa from the Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation (NIDO) in Ghana, played a crucial role in rescuing the victims. The victims, Gloria Vincent, alias Grace, and Gloria Igbetar, alias Diamond, were allegedly deceived and transported by Jessica to Ghana under the guise of securing domestic jobs but were forced into prostitution instead.

The prosecution explained that Johnson connected the victims to an agent in Nigeria before meeting them at a lorry station in Accra and taking them to an apartment. There, they worked under Jessica's supervision, who demanded that they each pay GH 8,000.00 to secure their freedom. The accused, now convicts, were arrested by the police after the victims' rescue and admitted during investigations that they had recruited the victims for prostitution, with proceeds collected by Johnson and handed to Jessica.

Further investigations revealed that Jessica used Johnson as a front to traffic the women, fearing they might retaliate if they discovered her role as their overseer. The victims managed to pay the demanded GH 8,000.00 each to the convicts, which both admitted to receiving.