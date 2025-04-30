World Vision Ghana and Wa East Assembly Collaborate to Tackle Sexual Abuse and Teenage Pregnancies

Accra: In a bold move to address critical social issues, World Vision Ghana and the Wa East District Assembly have committed to collaborate to combat sexual abuse, teenage pregnancy, poverty, child deprivation, and eliminate water poverty in the district.

According to Ghana News Agency, the partnership aims to strengthen child protection systems, promote education, and empower vulnerable communities through awareness campaigns, policy advocacy, and grassroots interventions. Key focus areas include preventing sexual violence, reducing adolescent pregnancies, and ensuring children's access to essential rights such as quality education, safe drinking water, and quality healthcare.

Mr. Joshua Baidoo, the Strategy and Integrated Programmes Director at World Vision Ghana, emphasized the urgency of the initiative, stating, "Every child deserves a safe environment to thrive. This partnership will tackle the root causes of abuse and deprivation, ensuring a brighter future for children in the Wa East Area Programme." He said this at a meeting with heads of departments of the Wa East District during his two-day working visit to the area, which was aimed at familiarizing himself with the operations of World Vision Ghana.

He urged the assembly, department of social welfare, Ghana Education services, and other decentralized agencies to collaborate to eliminate rampant teenage pregnancy, sexual molestation, and drug abuse in the district. "If we continue to condone acts of sexual exploitation and teenage pregnancy, and child abuse, no international development partner will be happy to collaborate with you to bring in the needed development to the district. The district leadership needs to sit up and tackle these appalling cases of child abuse especially the reports of rampant teenage pregnancies and sexual exploitation issues in the district," he said.

The Wa East District Budget Analyst, Maurice Angzenaa, echoed the commitment, highlighting the need for collaboration and community involvement in the development process. "We must work together-parents, leaders, and institutions-to protect our youth and secure their development," he said. He recognized the need for intensive and continuous education and training for teachers, community members, healthcare workers, and local leaders, as well as youth to promote responsible behavior and gender equality including the prevention of unhealthy sexual activities.

With high rates of teenage pregnancy and child vulnerability in the district, this initiative marks a critical step toward safeguarding children's rights and fostering sustainable community development.