Two light aircraft crash in Chott Jerid, killing two French nationals and injuring two others

Two French nationals had been killed and two others injured on Saturday in a crash of two ultra-light aircraft in Chott Jerid, Spokesperson for the Civil Protection announced, indicating that the incident had taken place on the borders between Tozeur and Kebili governorates, south-east of Tunisia.

The first aircraft had been carrying two French nationals aged 60 and 62, both slightly injured, while the second aircraft had caught fire with on board the pilot and his companion, aged 78 and 55, the spokesman added.

Rescue teams from the Tozeur Local Civil Protection Directorate were deployed to the scene and rescued the two injured before transporting the two charred bodies from the Chott Jerid area to the Tozeur local hospital, reads a Civil Protection press release.

The spokesperson further indicated that a helicopter had been used by an air force unit to find the two aircraft, making it easier to locate them and intervene in time with all due efficiency.

