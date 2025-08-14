Two Remanded Over Stolen Vehicle; Third Suspect at Large

Accra: An Accra Circuit Court has remanded two individuals, including a traditional leader, into police custody over a stolen vehicle incident reported in March 2025. The accused are Nana Kofi Abeka Anderson, a 34-year-old IT technician, and Nana Kofi Baah I, Gyaasehene of Gomoa Fete. A third suspect, identified only as Yakubu, is currently at large. All three have been charged with conspiracy to commit crime, to wit stealing.

According to Ghana News Agency, Anderson faces additional charges of stealing a Kia Forte valued at GHS200,000 and forging official documents, including a National Identification Card and Driver’s Licence bearing the name Essel Kofi Elvis. Both accused pleaded not guilty and are expected to reappear before the court, presided over by Mrs. Basilia Adjei-Tawiah, on August 21, 2025.

The prosecution, led by Inspector Abigail Offeibea, said the complainant, Hazel Yamoah Kyei, is a car rental manager residing at New Bortianor. On March 10, 2025, Anderson contacted the complainant to rent a Kia Forte for two days and requested delivery to his residence at Haatso, Accra. Kyei, on March 11, 2025, delivered the vehicle, and Anderson provided identification documents bearing the name Essel Kofi Elvis.

Upon expiry of the rental period, Kyei was unable to reach Anderson, whose phone was switched off. The vehicle’s tracking system had also been disabled. The matter was reported to the police on March 14, 2025. Investigations revealed Anderson had been arrested in a related case and was transferred to the Accra Regional CID. During interrogation, Anderson admitted renting the vehicle and failing to return it. He named Nana Kofi Baah I as an accomplice and stated that the vehicle was handed over to him at Kakraba.

Nana Kofi Baah I confirmed receiving the vehicle and said it was later given to Yakubu. The prosecution said Anderson and Nana Kofi Baah I received GHS16,000 from Yakubu and shared the proceeds. Checks with the National Identification Authority and the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority confirmed the documents used were forged. Both accused are currently in custody at the Police Headquarters Intelligence Directorate in connection with another case involving the recovery of four vehicles. They have not assisted police in retrieving the vehicle in the present case.