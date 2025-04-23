U.S. Reaffirms Support for Moroccan Sovereignty Over Sahara, Says Advisor

Rabat: The United States president Donald Trump's Senior Advisor for Africa, Massad Boulos, has reiterated that the U.S. position on Morocco's sovereignty over the Sahara remains 'clear and unequivocal.' According to Ghana News Agency, Boulos emphasized that the American stance has been consistently communicated, echoing Secretary of State Marco Rubio's statements made last week. This position aligns with President Donald Trump's assurance to His Majesty King Mohammed VI, confirming the U.S.'s full recognition of Morocco's sovereignty over the Sahara and its support for Morocco's proposed autonomy plan as a solution to the ongoing dispute. Boulos clarified that the issue is straightforward, and any contrary information is incorrect and speculative. The official stance of the United States remains firm in recognizing Morocco's sovereignty over the Sahara, as declared by President Trump's 2020 Proclamation. He further cautioned against misinterpretations, stating that statements should not be taken out of co ntext. Boulos reiterated Secretary of State Marco Rubio's support for the Moroccan autonomy proposal, describing it as a serious, credible, and realistic approach to resolving the conflict.