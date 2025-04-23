Quzhou: Against the backdrop of the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, the 'See You in Quzhou' China-US people-to-people exchange activities were held in Quzhou, Zhejiang province between April 17 and 18, under the theme 'Let History Illuminate the Future'.

According to Ghana News Agency, Chinese President Xi Jinping, in his speech on November 15, 2023, at the joint welcome banquet held by American friendly organizations in San Francisco, highlighted the historic ties between China and the US. He mentioned the Memorial Hall to the Doolittle Raid in Quzhou, where descendants of American soldiers frequently visit to honor the Chinese people who saved their ancestors. Xi emphasized the enduring friendship forged by shared history.

On April 17, advocates for friendship from both nations visited the Doolittle Raid Rescue Site and symbolically planted the 'Friendship Forest,' representing peace and hope. The event on April 18 included screenings of documentaries 'Saving Pilot Doolittle' and 'Midway', reflecting on the collaboration between Chinese and American people during the global anti-fascist efforts.

Participants from both countries sealed their visions for the future in a 'time capsule' during the event. The unveiling of the Yudong folk scroll, depicting the Doolittle Raid mission, was met with applause from the audience, including descendants of rescuers and foreign guests. Zhou Liwen, former head of the News Department at Guangming Daily, presented his work 'Heroes of the Land-The 1942 Quzhou Promise.'

The Sino-American Aviation Heritage Foundation recognized Quzhou Senior High School as a 'Flying Tigers Friendship School', integrating it into the 'Flying Tigers Friendship School and Youth Leaders Program'. A significant moment was the presentation of a replica of Liberation Daily featuring the Doolittle Raid to the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, cementing a partnership between Quzhou Memorial Hall to the Doolittle Raid and WWII Pacific War Memorial Hall.

The exchange of collections between the Quzhou Doolittle Raid Historical Research Association and the USS Hornet Museum further solidified bilateral relations. A dialogue session on 'Let History Illuminate the Future' facilitated discussions on honoring history and fostering friendship.

Delegates from both countries explored Quzhou's historical streets, experiencing its cultural heritage. Jeff Greene, Chairman of the Sino-American Aviation Heritage Foundation, remarked on Quzhou's representation of Chinese culture's inclusiveness and vitality.

The event was organized by the Quzhou Museum and Quzhou Doolittle Raid Historical Research Association, with guidance from the China Public Diplomacy Association.